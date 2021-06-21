Warm & Muggy Start to The Week

Really sticky conditions as you step outside today with dew points in the 70s. That gives the air a very tropical feel! Thankfully, the oppressive humidity won't last long. A cold front sweeping through on Tuesday will lower dew points throughout the day.

That front will also usher in cooler temperatures, but for today, we'll make it back into the low 90s inland. A stiff breeze coming in off of Long Island Sound will keep temperatures cooler.

While there is a severe weather threat to our west today, we'll stay mainly dry. After sunset, a few spotty showers may develop, but most of the rain will hold off until Tuesday.

Tomorrow won't be a washout by any means, in fact the day will start off with some sunshine, but in the afternoon and evening periods of rain will develop.

Behind the rain comes cooler temperatures and much more comfortable humidity.

Have a great week!