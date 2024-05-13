StormTracker

Warm start to new workweek, rain chances later in the week

Happy Monday! The start of the new workweek will be warm before multiple chances for rain later in the week.

Monday will have plenty of sunshine with highs around 70.

It will be sunny and warmer on Tuesday with highs near 80.

Shower chances begin on Wednesday. Clouds will increase and highs will be near 68.

More showers are possible on Thursday.

Temperatures will be back in the 70s starting on Thursday and will continue through the weekend and into next week.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

