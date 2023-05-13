connecticut weather

Warm Temperatures Continue to Start the Weekend

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Temperatures have been running 10 to 20 degrees above average for the last couple of days. The very warm temperatures will continue today.

A cold front moving through will bring some cloudiness during the first half of the day. Sunshine will increase during the second half of the day.

The cold front will bring cooler temperatures for Mother's Day Sunday. High temperatures tomorrow will be between 65 and 70 degrees.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us