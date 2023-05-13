Warm Temperatures Continue to Start the Weekend

Temperatures have been running 10 to 20 degrees above average for the last couple of days. The very warm temperatures will continue today.

AM Clouds.. PM Sun for today. One more very warm day, before cooler air arrives tonight/Sunday. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/46mjHzOcbY — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) May 13, 2023

A cold front moving through will bring some cloudiness during the first half of the day. Sunshine will increase during the second half of the day.

The cold front will bring cooler temperatures for Mother's Day Sunday. High temperatures tomorrow will be between 65 and 70 degrees.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.