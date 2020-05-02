first alert weather

Warm Temperatures for the First Weekend of May

By Darren Sweeney

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking warmer temperatures for the first weekend of the new month.

The average highs for this time of the year should be in the upper 60's. We'll average high temperatures near 70 degrees for today with sunshine and a gusty northwesterly breeze. That breeze will help keep a land breeze along the shore, allowing temperatures to warm near 70 degrees also.

A round of showers will move through after midnight tonight. Those showers and clouds will clear very early on Sunday morning. Sunday will feature even warmer temperatures. We expect high temperatures on Sunday in the low to middle 70's. A few towns will see highs in the upper 70's.

The week ahead looks mainly quiet with a cooling trend. Highs next week will mostly stay in the upper 50's.

