Warm temps Thursday; tracking thunderstorms on Friday

We have lots of sunshine, warm temperatures and some humidity on Thursday and the NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking storms heading our way for Friday.

Thursday’s weather is sweet with temperatures ranging from high-70s to low-80s on the shoreline to low-to-high 80s inland.

Tonight will be more humid and some fog is likely.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Then, Friday will be partly sunny, quite warm with temperatures in the 80s and more humid.

Later in the afternoon thunderstorms are likely.

NBC Connecticut

The Storm Prediction Center has us in a level two of five threat for severe storms.

Gusty winds and hail are concerns.

You can track storms on our interactive radar.

The weekend will be sweet.

Next week, the temperatures will soar into the mid-to upper-90s starting on Tuesday and lasting for several days.

Temperatures will be in the low-100s with heat indexes near 110 possible next week.