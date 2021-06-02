Warm Weather Continues Today, Multiple Chances for Rain in Coming Days

The warm weather we saw yesterday will continue today and there are multiple chances for rain in the coming days.

Today will feature a bright mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the 70s. There is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm in northwest Connecticut.

Overnight, the clouds will increase with a few downpurs.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Some of the rain can be heavy at times. Highs will be in the 70s.

There will be more showers and storms tomorrow night into Friday morning. Isolated storms are possible during the day on Friday. Highs in the 80s.

By this weekend, temperatures turn hot with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and low 90s on Sunday.

