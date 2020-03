Temperatures will climb to between 60 and 70 on Friday and storms are likely later today.

Scattered morning showers will be followed by midday showers. There will also be some sunny breaks and temperatures will climb.

After 4 p.m., scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are likely.

Then the weather will clear for the weekend and it will be cooler.

Snow is likely on Monday, starting in the morning, and a few inches of wet snow are likely.

It will change to rain in the afternoon.