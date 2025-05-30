StormTracker

Warmer and muggy Friday, chances for rain to end May

Friday is mostly cloudy and a little muggy with high temperatures in the 70s.

A few isolated showers could pop up this afternoon and evening over parts of the state.

Then widespread rain moves back into the region after midnight.

Heavy rain and a few thunderstorms are likely to begin Saturday.

There will be dry time during the midday hours Saturday.

A few showers and storms might reignite in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday will be dry with highs in the 60s to begin June.

