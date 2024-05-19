StormTracker

Warming trend begins Sunday

Clouds begin to clear later on Sunday

By Rachael Jay

After a cool and dreary - and wet for some - day on Saturday, things are looking a little better on Sunday.

First off, it's going to be drier. Clouds, however, do stick around through much of the day.

Slightly milder temperatures build in. Highs peak in the 70s for most of the state.

We're now officially into a warming trend. The temperature differences will be most noticeable away from the shoreline, where temperatures could peak in the low 90s around midweek.

