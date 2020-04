NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking a slow improvement to the weekend weather as an ocean storm moves away.

As the large ocean storm continues to move away, we can expect some sunshine to break through the clouds today. The wind will still gust between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Another system from the west will bring more clouds on Sunday before a return to sunshine by Monday. Monday's highs are expected back into the 60's with an increase in sunshine.

