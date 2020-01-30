Weekend Storm Whiffs Connecticut

Thursday will be another sunfilled day with high temperatures slightly cooler in the upper 30s.

Friday will feature more clouds but still fair weather with high temperatures in the low 40s.

A weekend storm will try and brush Connecticut Saturday and a sprinkle or flurry can't be ruled out, but the day weekend looks mainly dry. Skies will clear on Sunday and we'll see a blend of sun and clouds.

If you're waiting for winter, you need to wait a bit longer! As we look ahead to February, the unseasonably warm air looks to stay locked in place.