What to know about possibility of seeing  Northern Lights Thursday night

The NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are keeping an eye on the impact of geomagnetic activity and the chance of seeing the North Lights in Connecticut on Thursday night.

Geomagnetic activity has reached moderate activity and the Space Weather Prediction Center Aurora forecast shows the Northern Lights could be visible just to our north.

Electrons colliding with the upper reaches of Earth’s atmosphere bring us the mystifying Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center.

During major geomagnetic storms, the ovals the aurora forms expand away from the poles and can be seen over the northern United States.

To see the aurora, the skies must be clear and free of clouds.

