What to know about possibility of seeing  Northern Lights Thursday night

The NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are keeping an eye on the impact of geomagnetic activity and the chance of seeing the North Lights in Connecticut on Thursday night.

Geomagnetic activity has reached moderate activity and the Space Weather Prediction Center Aurora forecast shows the Northern Lights could be visible just to our north.

Geomagnetic activity reached G2 (Moderate) storm levels at 1128 UTC on 12 Sep due to CME effects. pic.twitter.com/YK8Celf7XJ — NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) September 12, 2024

Electrons colliding with the upper reaches of Earth’s atmosphere bring us the mystifying Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center.

During major geomagnetic storms, the ovals the aurora forms expand away from the poles and can be seen over the northern United States.

To see the aurora, the skies must be clear and free of clouds.

If you see the lights, we’d love to see your photos. You can share them with us here.