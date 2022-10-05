When Will Fall Colors Pick Up in Your Area?

You've probably noticed some leaves changing in your local area. Once October hits, that's when we start to see the seasonal color show peak.

Depending on where you live in the state, that'll make a difference in when you should mark your calendar for peak color. Our hill towns typically experience peak color the earliest.

On average, the closer you live to Long Island Sound, the later the average timeframe for peak leaf peeping.

I wouldn't be too concerned about not seeing color due to the ongoing drought/dry conditions.

Rainfall is only one factor that comes into play when talking about influences on the changing foliage colors. Cooler temperatures and shortening days must also be considered.