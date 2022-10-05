fall foliage

When Will Fall Colors Pick Up in Your Area?

'Tis the season for New England leaf peeping!

By Rachael Jay

NBC Universal, Inc.

You've probably noticed some leaves changing in your local area. Once October hits, that's when we start to see the seasonal color show peak.

Depending on where you live in the state, that'll make a difference in when you should mark your calendar for peak color. Our hill towns typically experience peak color the earliest.

On average, the closer you live to Long Island Sound, the later the average timeframe for peak leaf peeping.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

I wouldn't be too concerned about not seeing color due to the ongoing drought/dry conditions.

Rainfall is only one factor that comes into play when talking about influences on the changing foliage colors. Cooler temperatures and shortening days must also be considered.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

fall foliagefirst alert weatherfallleaf peepingfoliage
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us