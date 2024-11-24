StormTracker

Will Thanksgiving be rainy, snowy or both? Here's what to know.

By Meteorologist Steve Glazier

Thanksgiving is days away and our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking the potential for rain and/or snow that could disrupt your plans.

The weather forecast remains uncertain because this particular storm is still thousands of miles away from us. Since it is still several days out, it's difficult to say with certainty what might occur.

What we do know is the East Coast will likely get rain on Thanksgiving and there is the potential for snow.

There are three different ways this could all play out - here's what you should know.

Scenario 1

The European weather model is more aggressive and brings in a stronger area of low pressure on Thanksgiving.

What that means: We'd see heavier rain on Thanksgiving with minor travel impacts.

Scenario 2

This scenario is a combination between the European weather model and the American weather models.

What that means: It has the highest chance for snow and moderate travel impacts are possible.

If this were the case, it would be the first widespread snow for the season with more than an inch likely across the state.

Scenario 3

The American weather model is more timid and takes a weaker, low pressure center farther away from us and out to sea.

What that means: It would be a glancing blow where the highest impacts would stay south.

There’s no need to change plans or stress just yet, but we urge you to stay up-to-date with us here at NBC Connecticut for the latest on this storm system, especially if you have travel plans at the end of this week.

