Wind Knocks Out Power to Thousands in Conn.

Thousands of people in Connecticut are without power after heavy winds knocked it out on Wednesday morning.

A Wind Advisory is in effect through Wednesday morning for parts of the state that may see wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

As of 5:45 a.m., there are more than 22,500 outages across the state.

Eversource customers can report an outage by calling 1-800-286-2000.

Heavy 🌧️ and strong wind gusts are expected to arrive later tonight. We’re keeping a close eye on the weather and are ready to respond if needed. 📞 if you experience an outage 👉 800-286-2000 — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) September 29, 2020

A tree also came down on top of a house in Plainville. The top of the tree can be seen on the roof of the home on Bel Aire Drive. It's unclear if anyone is injured. The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

Rain may be heavy in parts of the state in the morning with clearing skies in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the low 70s.

There's another chance for rain on Friday where showers are possible. Highs will be in the low 60s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.