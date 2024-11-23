StormTracker

Windy and rainy start this weekend, drier this afternoon

Happy Saturday! We have a windy and rainy start this weekend, however, it will become drier in the afternoon.

The morning rain showers will end. It will turn drier with sunny breaks.

Highs will be in the upper 40s Saturday.

It will be very windy this weekend with gusts up to 40 miles per hour on Saturday and 30 miles per hour on Sunday.

Highs on Sunday will be in the 50s.

As we look ahead to the week of Thanksgiving, there is a chance of rain showers on Tuesday.

There is the potential for a larger heavier rain or snow storm on Thanksgiving night and through Black Friday. Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking this and will keep an eye on it as we get closer to the holiday.

