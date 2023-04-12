connecticut weather

Windy, Warm Weather and High Fire Danger Continues Today

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Windy, warm and dry weather continues today. A high fire danger continues through this afternoon.

A red flag warning has been issued by the National Weather Service through this afternoon. This type of warning is issued when conditions are ripe for brush fires to spread rapidly.

Shoreline communities that have been cooler thanks to a sea breeze will also warm up today thanks to a wind shift to the northwest.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The wind is expected to gust frequently over 20 mph today.

Warmer weather is expected for the rest of the week. More forecast details can be found on our weather blog.

Local

operation fuel 1 hour ago

Operation Fuel Ends Winter/Spring Energy Assistance Program Early Due to High Demand

breastfeeding 7 hours ago

Access to Nutrition, Supplies Raise Breastfeeding Costs: Yale Study

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us