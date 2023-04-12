Windy, Warm Weather and High Fire Danger Continues Today

Windy, warm and dry weather continues today. A high fire danger continues through this afternoon.

A red flag warning has been issued by the National Weather Service through this afternoon. This type of warning is issued when conditions are ripe for brush fires to spread rapidly.

Shoreline communities that have been cooler thanks to a sea breeze will also warm up today thanks to a wind shift to the northwest.

The wind is expected to gust frequently over 20 mph today.

Warmer weather is expected for the rest of the week. More forecast details can be found on our weather blog.