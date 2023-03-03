Winter Weather Advisory Issued Ahead of Wintry Mix Tonight

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a wintry mix that is expected to move in later tonight. A winter weather advisory has been issued for northern Connecticut from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Clouds will increase during the day and a wintry mix will develop around dinner time.

An inch to three inches of accumulations are expected for inland zones of the state with snow and sleet changing to rain.

Some higher elevations in northern Connecticut could see three to six inches of snow and sleet.

Winds will pick up tonight night into Saturday morning and maximum wind gusts could get as strong as 40 to 50 miles per hour.

Winds coming from the south and southeast create a coastal flooding threat Saturday morning.

Coastal flood watches have been issued for southern Fairfield County and southern New Haven County and coastal flood advisories have been issued for southern New London County and southern Middlesex County.

Then, Sunday will be nicer.