Wintry mix and rain could impact some Thanksgiving travel plans

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking a wintry mix and rain that could impact some Thanksgiving travel plans.

Monday will have abundant sunshine and much colder temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

On Tuesday, clouds will increase and highs will be in the upper 30s. A mix of snow, sleet and rain will develop by evening.

Any mix changes to pouring rain overnight into Wednesday.

By Wednesday afternoon, it will be less wet and brighter. Highs will be near 49.

Thanksgiving looks fair and bright with highs in the upper 40s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

