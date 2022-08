The work week is continuing with sunny and warm weather today.

Highs will be near 84 with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. A breeze will be developing.

Tomorrow will be cloudy and a bit windy with highs near 79. There is a chance of rain, but it appears to be quite low.

The nice summer weather returns for Thursday and continues through the weekend with highs in the 80s.

