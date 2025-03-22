You have another chance to see the Northern Lights in Connecticut Saturday night

If you want to see the Northern Lights, you have another chance to see them in Connecticut on Saturday night.

The solar storm on Saturday could be stronger than the one on Friday.

The best viewing time would likely be between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. on Sunday.

They would be visible looking north and you'd get the best view in rural areas away from city lights.

A long exposure camera would be best.