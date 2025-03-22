StormTracker

You have another chance to see the Northern Lights in Connecticut Saturday night

If you want to see the Northern Lights, you have another chance to see them in Connecticut on Saturday night.

The solar storm on Saturday could be stronger than the one on Friday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

May be an image of map and text that says 'NORTHERN LIGHTS VISIBLE:TONIGHT VISIBLE: TONIGHT 2CT CTSTORMTRACKER STORMT BEST VIEWING: 9PM- 9PM-3AM 3AM VISIBLE: LOOKING NORTH VIEWINGLII VIEWING LINE BEST VIEW: RURAL AREAS, AWAY FROM CITY LIGHT CAMERAS: LONG EXPOSURE IS BEST'

The best viewing time would likely be between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

They would be visible looking north and you'd get the best view in rural areas away from city lights.

A long exposure camera would be best.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us