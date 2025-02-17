Your snow and ice photos from weekend storm

A storm brought snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain and parts of the state were coated in ice. You can share your photos with us here.

12 photos
1/12
1/2 inch of ice in New Haven
Dawn callahan
2/12
Good morning
Dasha
3/12
Ice on my peach tree in Cheshire CT
Libby Syzdek
4/12
Ice conditions noon
E Smith
5/12
Canopy on deck destroyed from Saturday nights snow fall. Out of Ellington CT.
Thomas and Amie Martin
6/12
I’m in Quinnipiac Avenue on the New Haven/ North Haven border.
Luis Polo
7/12
5 month old Jett enjoying the snow in Plymouth
Morgan Hoadley
8/12
Dazy enjoyed the beginning of the storm yesterday
Fred Overing
9/12
Birch tree w 1/4 in of ice
John Smeallie
10/12
Seymour, CT
Mark Liska
11/12
Just wanted to share some of the icy conditions in Southington. Be safe, everyone!
AJ Irish
12/12
1/2 inch of ice on top of the anow in East Hartford!
Sue Sexton
This article tagged under:

StormTracker

