Firefighters remove person from vehicle in crash on I-95 South in Westport

Firefighters removed a person from a vehicle after a crash on Interstate 95 South in Westport early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on I-95 near exit 18 around 3 a.m. It was reported that one person was still inside the vehicle.

When emergency crews arrived, fire officials said they found one vehicle off of the road with heavy damage and one person needing to be removed.

The vehicle was stabilized and crews removed the roof of the vehicle in order to rescue the person.

The person who was removed from the vehicle was transported to the hospital. The extent of any injuries are unknown at this time.

