‘I Need Them to Honor My Credits': Students Plan Protest Following Stone Academy Shutdown
There is growing outrage after the sudden shutdown of Stone Academy. On Monday students, parents and others are expected to protest at one of its campuses. They’re hoping all of the students’ hard wor...
-
New Haven PD Investigating After Pair Suffering From Gunshot Wounds Show Up at HospitalPolice in New Haven are investigating after two people that were suffering from gunshot wounds showed up at a city hospital. Authorities say the pair showed up during the mid-evening hours. The extent...
-
Man Attempted to Light Woman on Fire, Set Middletown Home on Fire: PDA man attempted to light a woman on fire and later set fire to a trailer during an incident in Middletown on Saturday, according to police. The trailer fire damaged an additional trailer and two other...
-
Cheshire High School Student Gives Away Free Prom DressesSophomore Jillian Falcone is showing her true colors – try every color of the rainbow. That’s because she has collected more than 125 dresses and is giving them away for free. “A lot...
-
Struggle to Recruit Teachers is Ongoing in Conn.The struggle to recruit teachers is a growing problem in our state, but more so in the classroom. Those in education said the pandemic exacerbated this issue and schools are still dealing with teacher...