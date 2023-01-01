Local
stone academy 5 hours ago

‘I Need Them to Honor My Credits': Students Plan Protest Following Stone Academy Shutdown

There is growing outrage after the sudden shutdown of Stone Academy. On Monday students, parents and others are expected to protest at one of its campuses. They’re hoping all of the students’ hard wor...

    ct witch trials Feb 18

    Proposed Resolution Seeks to Atone for Connecticut Witch Trials

    Seeking atonement for those convicted of witchcraft in Connecticut after more than 370 years. A proposed resolution in the state legislature aiming to have the state apologize for the prosecution of witchcraft during colonial times. Decades before the Salem Witch Trials, Connecticut reckoned with trials of its own where dozens of people, mostly wom...
    new haven Feb 18

    Busy Roadway in New Haven Reopens Following Shooting

    Police in New Haven are looking into what led up to a shooting Saturday afternoon. This all unfolded along the 300 block of Dixwell Avenue. City officials said that they had received a report that a gunshot victim had walked in to Yale New Haven Hospital around the same time the shooting occurred. A portion of Dixwell Avenue was closed…...
    Uncasville Feb 18

    CT Native Earns Gold at International Taekwondo Competition

    Amanda Gregg picked up taekwondo just four years ago and has quickly risen through the ranks. She recently represented the United States in Australia at the Virtus Oceana Games, an international multi-sport competition for elite athletes with intellectual impairment. Gregg, who has a form of autism, won gold and has earned the opportunity to be a c...
    Windham Feb 18

    2 LifeStar Helicopters Called to Crash in Windham

    Two LifeStar helicopters were called to a crash in Windham on Saturday. State police said the two helicopters were sent to Boston Post Road this afternoon after the crash. It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. According to troopers, injuries were reported, but the number and extent of those injuries are unknown. The crash...
    Bridgeport Feb 18

    Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Being Struck in Bridgeport

    A pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Bridgeport on Friday night. Dispatchers received a call from an AMR crew reporting a pedestrian struck by a car on Washington Avenue at Pequonnock Street around 7:20 p.m. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries, according to police. The dr...
    South Windsor Feb 18

    Injuries Reported in 2-Vehicle Crash on Oakland Road in South Windsor

    Oakland Road in South Windsor has reopened after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday. Firefighters said the crash was on Oakland Road between Felt Road and Foster Street. Emergency crews had to remove the driver of the pick-up truck, according to the fire department. Police say that both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening inju...
    Middletown Feb 18

    1 Injured, Up to 11 Displaced After Fire at Middletown Apartment Complex

    One person is injured and up to 11 people are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Middletown on Saturday. Crews from several fire departments responded to the Hunter’s Crossing Apartments on Russet Lane around 8:30 a.m. When crews arrived, they said they found a large body of fire at one of the buildings. The entire building tha...
    Waterford Feb 18

    2 Dead After Crash on Cross Road in Waterford

    Two people have died after a crash on Cross Road in Waterford on Saturday morning. Police said a vehicle left the road and went into a wooded area between Parkway North and Route 85. At the time of the crash, authorities said three people were in the car. Two of the people who were in the car have since died,…

    connecticut weather 9 hours ago

    Temps to Increase for Second Half of the Weekend

    After a more seasonable day on Saturday, temperatures will increase for the second half of the weekend. As clouds increase for Sunday, the temperatures will also be on the rise. Expect high temperatures to climb through the 40s on Sunday and 50s on Monday. The next chance for showers arrives late Tuesday. More details on a cooldown in the extended&...
    gardening Feb 17

    Experts Share Tips on Protecting Plants During Wacky Weather 

    Unseasonably warm weather has been fantastic for a lot of Connecticut people, but it’s not that great for the planting season.  Tina Rizzo, from Wethersfield, is enjoying the warm weather in February. “It’s beautiful! You can’t beat weather like this!,” Rizzo, from Wethersfield, said. But Henry Vasel, the owner of Sunny Farm, a nurse...
    Southington Feb 17

    Suspect in Burglary at Southington Home Made Up Story About Being Kidnapped: Police

    Police have arrested two suspects in a burglary at a home in Southington and they are searching for two others. Police said one of the suspects they arrested told officers he had been kidnapped and later admitted he made it up. The burglary happened on Pratt Street Thursday night. A resident called 911 after he went to check to see…

    Connecticut Feb 17

    Strange Smell in the Air, Residue on Cars Across Connecticut

    Social media was flooded with posts Friday morning from people complaining about a weird smell in the air and residue on their vehicles from rain that fell Thursday night and into Friday. NBC Connecticut has also received questions and photos of the residue from several viewers. What is causing it? It’s not entirely clear. Some have speculate...
    Windsor Locks Feb 17

    Students at All Windsor Locks Schools Sent Home After Threat

    All Windsor Locks schools have been closed Friday and students have been sent home due to bomb threats, according to police. Police said a bomb threat was called into the North Street School at 10:44 a.m. and the school was placed in lockdown, then the school was evacuated. Erring on the side of caution, students were dismissed, police said. Around...
