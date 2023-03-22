CT Live
Easter Apr 7

CT LIVE!: Elegant Easter Dessert

Jessie-Sierra Ross from StraightToTheHipsBaby.com showed how to make the simple yet decadent Aged Port Sabayon with Berries.

Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us