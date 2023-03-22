CT LIVE!: Elegant Easter Dessert
Jessie-Sierra Ross from StraightToTheHipsBaby.com showed how to make the simple yet decadent Aged Port Sabayon with Berries.
-
CT LIVE!: Tips to Help Prevent House Fires
Angi Orbann from Travelers shared some easy steps to take around your home.
-
CT LIVE!: What's New at Dunkin' Park for 2023
General Manager Mike Abramson shared the park’s new name and new coffee cup!
-
CT LIVE!: New Food at Dunkin' Park
Taylor tried some of the menu items that go back to basics for the 2023 season.
-
CT LIVE!: Hartford Yard Goats Community Partnerships
Executive Director of Community Partnerships Aisha Petteway explained how the Yard Goats give back to the community.