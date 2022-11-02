Skip to content
quinnipiac
1 hour ago
Quinnipiac Men's Hockey Team Welcomed Home After Winning National Championship
Fairfield
38 mins ago
Person Struck by Train Near Fairfield
connecticut weather
39 mins ago
Warming Trend for Week Ahead; Record Warmth Possible
Tennessee
2 hours ago
Expelled Tennessee Lawmakers Both Seeking Seats Again
Tolland
11 mins ago
Troopers in Tolland Rescue Injured Bald Eagle
West Hartford
3 hours ago
West Hartford Church Celebrates Largest Easter Egg Hunt in 3 Years
Easter
16 hours ago
59 Restaurants Open on Easter 2023
quinnipiac
6 hours ago
Quinnipiac Wins National Title 3-2 Over Minnesota
Local
taxes
Apr 7
Face the Facts: Republican Senate Leader Talks About Governor's Proposed Tax Cuts
Housing
Apr 7
Face the Facts: Bill Aims to Combat Connecticut Housing Crisis
UConn
6 hours ago
Sen. Richard Blumenthal Suffers Leg Break at UConn Parade
news
1 Dead, Several Injured in California After Crash Involving 13-Year-Old in Stolen Car, Police Say
LIV Golf
Who Are the Top 20 LIV Golfers in 2023?
quinnipiac
Quinnipiac Men's Hockey Team Welcomed Home After Winning National Championship
UConn
Sen. Richard Blumenthal Suffers Leg Break at UConn Parade
Bridgeport
Bridgeport Police Looking for Man Wanted for Murder
YouTube
YouTube Star MrBeast's Sidekick, Chris Tyson, Announces Hormone Replacement Therapy
West Hartford
3 hours ago
West Hartford Church Celebrates Largest Easter Egg Hunt in 3 Years
Easter
16 hours ago
59 Restaurants Open on Easter 2023
quinnipiac
6 hours ago
Quinnipiac Wins National Title 3-2 Over Minnesota
U.S. & World
Abortion Ban
1 min ago
Health Secretary Slams Abortion Pill Ruling as ‘Not America'
55 mins ago
8 People Missing in Fiery Collapse of Marseille Building
parenting
2 hours ago
Black Couple Says Texas Authorities Took Away Their Baby Just Because They Had a Home Birth
US Congress
4 hours ago
Ilhan Omar Embarks on New Path No Longer Defined by ‘Firsts'
Pope Francis
6 hours ago
Pope at Easter: Pray for Ukrainian, Russian People, Refugees
travel
3 hours ago
The Top 3 Countries Where It's Easy to Settle Into a New Life Abroad, According to Expats
news
3 hours ago
Mark Cuban Shares His No. 1 Strategy for Starting a Lucrative Business—It's ‘Where the Big Bucks Are Made'
Tiger Woods
7 hours ago
Tiger Woods Withdraws Before Completing 3rd Round of Masters
Connecticut in Color
connecticut in color
Feb 28
Watch Full Episodes of Connecticut in Color
north haven
Apr 5
Mexican Couple Opens North Haven Pizzeria
New Britain
Mar 29
Connecticut in Color: New Britain Woman Gets Kidney After Years of Waiting
connecticut in color
Mar 15
Connecticut in Color: Local Author Thrives While Living With Autism
Hartford
Feb 1
Connecticut in Color: YWCA Opens Hartford Flower Shop With a Purpose
Money Report With CNBC
news
2 hours ago
Tesla to Open a New Megafactory in Shanghai, China, Company Says
news
4 hours ago
Dietitians Hate the Term ‘Superfood' and Wish You'd Use This Instead: ‘One Food Is Not Going to Be a Cure-All'
news
5 hours ago
The Coming Commercial Real Estate Crash That May Never Happen
news
7 hours ago
This Strategy Could Save Thousands Off the Cost of College: ‘It's a Very Smart Way to Start Your Higher Education,' Says Expert
news
7 hours ago
Top 10 Places in the U.S. to Buy a Beach House Based on Vacation Rental Performance, Home Value and More
CT LIVE!
Easter
Apr 7
CT LIVE!: Elegant Easter Dessert
Sustainability
Apr 7
CT LIVE!: Izzy Zero Waste Beauty
restaurants
Apr 7
CT LIVE!: Moon Shots Juice Bar
Entertainment
Saturday Night Live
3 hours ago
Molly Shannon Enlists the Jonas Brothers for Hilarious Sally O'Malley Skit on ‘SNL'
entertainment news
Apr 8
Khloe Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow and More Stars Who Gave Their Kids Unique Names
toys
Apr 7
Build-A-Bear's Adult Collection Releases RuPaul-Inspired Stuffed Animal
The Connection
The Connection
Apr 7
NBC CT The Connection – April 7, 2023
The Scene
TikTok
Apr 7
I Tried the Viral Cottage Cheese ‘Ice Cream' and It's a Super Satisfying Treat
LIFESTYLE
Apr 7
Dreaming of Summer in the Backyard or Patio? Create an Oasis
recipes
Apr 7
For Easter, a Spiced French Cake So Easy a Kid Can Make It
mohegan sun
Apr 4
Tears for Fears to Perform at Mohegan Sun Arena
The Scene
‘I Got Catfished by a Sandwich': Virtual Kitchens Boom on Delivery Apps
12 hours ago
Starbucks Customers Are Complaining About Stomach Issues From New Olive Oil-Infused Coffee
Apr 6
Hartford Yard Goats Reveal 2023 Menu Items
Apr 4
NBC CT Investigates the Bouncing Pickle Test
Apr 6
Bill Could Bring Changes to Agency Overseeing Certain Psychiatric Commitments
Mar 27
Case of Missing Computers Plagues State Agency
Mar 23
Click Here to Submit Your Consumer Complaint
Nov 2, 2022
Hacked With No Help: Users Frustrated With Social Media Platforms
Apr 7
Viewer Tip Reveals Recent Social Security Administration Slip-Up
Apr 7
Democrats Condemn Texas Abortion Pill Ruling and the Trump Judge Who Issued It
19 hours ago
China Sends Warships, Fighter Jets Near Taiwan Following President's Meeting With US Speaker McCarthy
Apr 8
Access to Abortion Pill in Limbo After Competing Rulings in Texas, Washington
Apr 8
Ashton Kutcher Loves Putting This Unexpected Drink in His Coffee
Feb 15
Pink Pigeon Dies Days After NYC Park Rescue, Group Says
Feb 8
Pink Pigeon Found in NYC Park Was ‘Deliberately Dyed,' Bird Group Says
Feb 1
USWNT's Mallory Swanson Likely Out for World Cup After Injury, Replaced by Alyssa Thompson
24 mins ago
Deshaun Watson Scheduled to Give Deposition in Civil Lawsuit
4 hours ago
2023 NBA Draft Lottery Date, How It Works, Odds
7 hours ago
