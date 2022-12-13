NBC Connecticut NBC Connecticut is Connecting You.

Committed to providing Connecticut residents with the most accurate news and weather, NBC Connecticut's core mission is to protect, empower, and inform viewers about what is happening throughout the state and within their communities. Through investigative storytelling, a team of meteorologists who deliver the most accurate forecast in the state, and a comprehensive digital portfolio, NBC Connecticut always provides breaking news and information when it matters most. Working with Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra allows our content to be amplified and delivered to our Spanish-speaking audience throughout the state. Our bilingual viewers can rely on the team of dedicated reporters and meteorologists to connect them to up-to-date information across platforms whenever they need it.

NBC Connecticut is a television station licensed to New Britain, Connecticut, broadcasting NBC programming to the Hartford–New Haven market. NBC Universal owns NBC Connecticut as part of the NBCUniversal Local Owned Stations Group. NBC Connecticut first aired on February 13, 1953, as WKNB-TV, owned by the New Britain Broadcasting Company and WKNB radio, and is the state's second-oldest television station. In 1977 WKNB-TV was sold to Viacom, and in the spring of 1978, the call letters were changed to WVIT on June 12.

Telemundo Connecticut is licensed to Hartford, Connecticut, broadcasting the Spanish-language Telemundo network to the Hartford–New Haven television market. WRDM signed on June 14, 1986, making it the first Spanish-language television station in New England. On December 15, 2017, NBCUniversal announced that, following its acquisition of WRDM, the station (along with WDMR) would begin simulcasting the newscasts of Boston sister station WNEU; the newscasts include news from Connecticut and western Massachusetts.

NBC Connecticut is the home of the exclusive franchises NBC CT Investigates and NBC CT Responds, as well as a local political show, Face the Facts.

NBC Connecticut brings you news, the most accurate weather, and information across the main broadcast channel, NBCConnecticut.com, the NBC CT App, on multiple streaming platforms, in newsletters, and on social media.

NBC Connecticut's First Alert meteorologists provide the state's most accurate forecast, a distinction certified by independent television weather forecast verification company Weatherate. Whether on-air, online, or on the NBC Connecticut app, Connecticut counts on our First Alert Weather team to stay informed and prepared.