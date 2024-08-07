Milford

Man accused of punching officer in the face after shoplifting in Milford

Milford police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A Stratford man is accused of punching a police officer in the face after shoplifting in Milford on Monday.

Officers were notified about a reported shoplifting incident at Target.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Police said Loss Prevention gave them a description of the man who had reportedly left the store with unpaid merchandise.

When officers arrived, they found a man matching the description near the exit to the store.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

According to police, the man refused to stop, turned quickly and hit an officer in the face with his fist. The officer was not injured.

The man was taken into custody and is facing charges including assault on a police officer and larceny.

This article tagged under:

Milford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us