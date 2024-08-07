Man accused of punching officer in the face after shoplifting in Milford

A Stratford man is accused of punching a police officer in the face after shoplifting in Milford on Monday.

Officers were notified about a reported shoplifting incident at Target.

Police said Loss Prevention gave them a description of the man who had reportedly left the store with unpaid merchandise.

When officers arrived, they found a man matching the description near the exit to the store.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

According to police, the man refused to stop, turned quickly and hit an officer in the face with his fist. The officer was not injured.

The man was taken into custody and is facing charges including assault on a police officer and larceny.