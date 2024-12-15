3 firefighters injured battling Chester house fire

Three firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Chester over the weekend.

Crews were called to a chimney fire on Parker Hill Road on Saturday around 8:40 a.m. It was reported that there was possible extension to the home and the smoke alarms were going off.

According to fire officials, firefighters were told the driveway is difficult and is one mile long into the woods with its border on a state forest.

Once crews reached the home, fire officials said firefighters reported fire coming through the roof. An aggressive interior attack was implemented and the fire was knocked down. It took about 12,000 gallons of fire to extinguish the fire.

Three firefighters were transported to the hospital to be evaluated for injuries. Officials said all three have since been released.

The extent of the damage is unclear at this time. The cause remains under investigation.