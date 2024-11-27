Avelo Airlines brings comfort dogs to airport to help alleviate travel stress

It's the day before Thanksgiving and lots of people are heading to their travel destinations. AAA predicts 90,000 Connecticut will travel by plane for Thanksgiving.

With so many people, long lines, TSA and much more, it can be pretty stressful.

Avelo Airlines is teaming up with police departments to bring comfort dogs to the Tweed New Haven Airport to greet customers on Wednesday morning as they prepare to travel to their destinations.

The comfort dogs will be brought from Yale University Public Safety, Meriden Police and Southern Connecticut State University Police.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

They will be at the airport from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.