We believe in the talent of our people. It's our passion and commitment to excellence that drives NBCU's vast portfolio of brands to succeed.

From broadcast and cable networks, news and sports platforms, to film, world-renowned theme parks, and a diverse suite of digital properties, we take pride in all that we do and all that we represent. It's what makes us uniquely NBCU. Join us.

Click here for current job opportunities at NBC Connecticut.

Click here for information on our internship program.