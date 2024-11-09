Car fire on Route 15 North in Wallingford sparks brush fire, closes highway

A car fire on Route 15 North in Wallingford has sparked a brush fire and a portion of the highway is closed.

Troopers responded to Route 15 North near exit 65 around 1:20 p.m. for a vehicle fire.

State police said the vehicle fire sparked a brush fire.

The fire has partially been extinguished. It's unclear how long it will take for crews to fully extinguish the fire.

The road is currently closed between exits 63 and 64. There is no estimate for when the highway will reopen.

No injuries were reported.