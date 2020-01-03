Branford

Increased Police Presence at Branford High School After Email Threat

Branford High School

There is an increased police presence at Branford High School Friday after school administration received an unspecified threat by email early this morning, according to school officials.

A message from the Supt. Hamlet Hernandez says the information was immediately reported to the Branford Police Department.

“In consultation with the police, necessary precautions were taken with minimal disruption to the academic day. As part of district protocol, there was an increased police presence in and around the building,” a statement from Hernandez says.

This article tagged under:

BranfordBranford High School
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us