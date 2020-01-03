Increased Police Presence at Branford High School After Email Threat

There is an increased police presence at Branford High School Friday after school administration received an unspecified threat by email early this morning, according to school officials.

A message from the Supt. Hamlet Hernandez says the information was immediately reported to the Branford Police Department.

“In consultation with the police, necessary precautions were taken with minimal disruption to the academic day. As part of district protocol, there was an increased police presence in and around the building,” a statement from Hernandez says.