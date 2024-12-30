Man accused of stealing expensive gold coin at Naugatuck coin show

Naugatuck police are investigating the theft of an expensive gold coin from a coin show over the weekend.

A man reportedly was at a coin show at the American Legion on Saturday and purchased a silver coin. During the transaction, the man is believed to have taken a gold coin without paying for it.

The gold coin is identified as a PGA gold 1.5oz coin and has an approximate value of $3,900.

A photo of a similar coin was provided by police.

In a photo provided by police, the man appears to be wearing a blue jacket with a black shirt. He also seems to be wearing gold-colored glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naugatuck Police Department. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling (203) 720-1010.