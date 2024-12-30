Naugatuck

Man accused of stealing expensive gold coin at Naugatuck coin show

Naugatuck Police Department

Naugatuck police are investigating the theft of an expensive gold coin from a coin show over the weekend.

A man reportedly was at a coin show at the American Legion on Saturday and purchased a silver coin. During the transaction, the man is believed to have taken a gold coin without paying for it.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The gold coin is identified as a PGA gold 1.5oz coin and has an approximate value of $3,900.

A photo of a similar coin was provided by police.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.
Naugatuck Police Department

In a photo provided by police, the man appears to be wearing a blue jacket with a black shirt. He also seems to be wearing gold-colored glasses.

Naugatuck Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naugatuck Police Department. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling (203) 720-1010.

This article tagged under:

Naugatuck
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us