Part of Connecticut ranked among 10 top housing hot spots for 2025

One of the 10 top housing hot spots for 2025 is in Connecticut, according to the National Association of Realtors.

The national organization has included Hartford, East Hartford and Middletown collectively as one of the top 10 spots in its new Housing Hot Spots for 2025: Top Markets Amid Stabilizing Rates report.

“Important factors common among the top performing markets in 2025 include available inventory at affordable price points, a better chance of unlocking low mortgage rates, higher income growth for young adults and net migration into specific metro areas,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist and senior vice president of research for the National Association of Realtors, said in a statement.

10 top housing hot spots for 2025

Here is the list, in alphabetical order:

Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts-New Hampshire

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, North Carolina-South Carolina

Grand Rapids-Kentwood, Michigan

Greenville-Anderson, South Carolina

Hartford-East-Hartford-Middletown, Connecticut

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Indiana

Kansas City, Missouri-Kansas

Knoxville, Tennessee

Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Arizona

San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas

The association is predicting that home prices will continue to increase in 2025, but at a slower pace compared to previous years, around 2%, and reaching a $410,700 median existing-home price. It also expects increased construction.

“Home buyers will have more success next year,” Yun said. “The worst of the affordability challenges are over as more inventory, stable mortgage rates and continued job and income growth pave the way for more Americans to achieve homeownership.”

You can find the report here.