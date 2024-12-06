Police arrest man accused of shooting woman in head in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police have arrested a man who is accused of shooting a woman in the head on Wednesday afternoon and he has been charged with attempted murder. Police said they arrested the suspect moments after the shooting.

The victim, a 39-year-old woman, told police that she had been shot on Arctic Street, gave police a description of the person who shot her and said she and the shooter had several altercations in the days before the shooting.

She was taken to Bridgeport Hospital after the shooting. Police said her injuries were not life-threatening.

Officers took the suspect, a 42-year-old man, into custody in front of his home on East Washington Avenue at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said he had a semi-automatic handgun and drugs when they took him into custody.

He was charged with attempted murder, assault in the first degree and several firearms and drug charges.

Police said he has been arrested on several gun and drug charges in Bridgeport since 2014.