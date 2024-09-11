There will be a police presence at New Haven schools on Wednesday after unverified threats on social media, according to school officials.

They said New Haven police are aware of several vague, unverified threats made on social media regarding school shootings on 9/11.

“We have no reason at this time to believe they include New Haven as the posts being circulated originated from another state and named several of that state’s schools. Any threat of this nature is taken seriously, however we do not find any credible information which leads us to believe any schools in the city are in danger,” the statement from the school department said.

Detectives and school resource officers are monitoring the posts and working to determine the source, school officials said.

“We take the safety of our students with the utmost importance and will continue to assess this situation. In an abundance of caution, police presence will be implemented so parents and students can be assured they are safe,” the message says.