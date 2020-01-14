stolen puppy

Rescue Offers Reward for Help Finding Stolen Puppy

Onyx the puppy
Loyal Companions Animal Rescue

A local animal rescue is trying to find a puppy that was in a car stolen during a carjacking in New Haven Friday.

Loyal Companions Animal Rescue said one of their fosters were transporting three puppies around 9:30 a.m. when he pulled over to clean up puppy poop. He was mugged and his car was stolen.

The stolen car is described as a black Volkswagen beetle with Vermont plates. New Haven police confirmed the report was filed with them.

The rescue said two of the three puppies has been found but one, a black mixed-breed 10-week old male named Onyx, is still missing. Onyx has double back declaws and a deformed left paw. They are asking anyone with information or who may know of someone who just got a new black puppy to contact them at 203-440-6791 or the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.

The rescue is offering a cash reward.

