Connecticut

Woman dead, man seriously injured in crash and vehicle fire on I-395 in Lisbon

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A woman has died and a man has serious injuries after a crash and vehicle fire on Interstate 395 in Lisbon on Monday night.

State police said a 34-year-old man from New London was driving on I-395 North between exits 18 and 19 around 10:15 p.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

While driving, investigators said the man went off of the right side of the road and hit a bridge abutment for the Preston Allen Road Overpass. After the collision, his vehicle became engulfed in flames.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 33-year-old Anjelly Berrios, of Plainfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The man was taken to Backus Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad responded to the scene and is continuing to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Timothy Wengloski #1032 or Trooper Christoper Brett #691 at (860) 848-6500 x5.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us