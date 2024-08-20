Woman dead, man seriously injured in crash and vehicle fire on I-395 in Lisbon

A woman has died and a man has serious injuries after a crash and vehicle fire on Interstate 395 in Lisbon on Monday night.

State police said a 34-year-old man from New London was driving on I-395 North between exits 18 and 19 around 10:15 p.m.

While driving, investigators said the man went off of the right side of the road and hit a bridge abutment for the Preston Allen Road Overpass. After the collision, his vehicle became engulfed in flames.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 33-year-old Anjelly Berrios, of Plainfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was taken to Backus Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad responded to the scene and is continuing to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Timothy Wengloski #1032 or Trooper Christoper Brett #691 at (860) 848-6500 x5.