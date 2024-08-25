Woman suffers critical injuries after getting hand stuck in lawn equipment in Bridgeport

A woman was taken to the hospital after getting her hand stuck in lawn equipment in Bridgeport on Sunday.

Dispatchers received a call about someone in distress at Park Avenue and Atlantic Street around 3 p.m.

Fire officials said a woman had her hand stuck in a piece of lawn equipment.

Once at the scene, firefighters were able to free her hand.

She was taken to the hospital with what fire officials said were critical injuries.

Investigators did not release any additional details.