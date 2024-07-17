UConn

Sue Bird Barbie: Mattel honors UConn, WNBA great with signature doll

UConn and WNBA great Sue Bird has been honored with a signature Barbie doll.

Mattel announced on Tuesday that the collectible tribute doll was modeled for Bird, who is a “basketball legend who pioneered the way for growth in the women’s league with her record-breaking legacy and courageous voice that forever changed the game.”

The doll is dressed in a No. 10 jersey, Bird’s number at UConn and in the WNBA.

The doll is part of Mattel’s Role Model series as the company celebrates’ Barbie’s 65th anniversary and the company’s summer of sports initiative.

UConn, where Bird won two national championships in college, posted a photo of her smiling while holding her Barbie.

Bird, 43, retired in 2022 after 21 seasons in the WNBA, all with the Seattle Storm.

She helped the Storm to four championships and was part of five U.S. national teams that won a gold medal, the last coming in 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics.

Bird is now a part owner of the Storm.

