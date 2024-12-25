Merry and bright for Christmas Day, cold for first night of Hanukkah

Merry Christmas!

We will see plenty of sunshine on Christmas Day.

Temperatures Wednesday will be a bit cool, only reaching into the mid-30s by afternoon, but with the sunny skies, it will be a beautiful day.

Some clouds will roll in this evening as the first night of Haunukkah gets underway.

Temperatures will be in the teens for most overnight.

We will see mostly to partly sunny skies on Thursday and into Friday with temperatures slowly climbing each day.

By the weekend, high temperatures should be in the low-to-mid 40s.

Rain showers move in for Sunday and into Monday with temperatures moving up towards 50 by early next week.