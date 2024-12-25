StormTracker

Merry and bright for Christmas Day, cold for first night of Hanukkah

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Merry Christmas!

We will see plenty of sunshine on Christmas Day.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Temperatures Wednesday will be a bit cool, only reaching into the mid-30s by afternoon, but with the sunny skies, it will be a beautiful day.

Some clouds will roll in this evening as the first night of Haunukkah gets underway.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Temperatures will be in the teens for most overnight.

We will see mostly to partly sunny skies on Thursday and into Friday with temperatures slowly climbing each day.

By the weekend, high temperatures should be in the low-to-mid 40s.

Weather Stories

StormTracker 1 hour ago

Today's Forecast

Snow monster Sep 25

Request a Visit From Snow Monster

Rain showers move in for Sunday and into Monday with temperatures moving up towards 50 by early next week.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us