Snow showers possible for parts of Connecticut overnight

After a bright, but cold Saturday afternoon, some parts of the state may see a bit of snow Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Clouds will increase after sunset as a weak disturbance moves through.

That disturbance will bring a coating to an inch of snow to northern Connecticut. Areas along the Massachusetts border are most likely to see snow.

Parts of western Massachusetts, particularly the Birkshires, are likely to see a bit more snow by morning.

Sunday will be nice with temperatures nearing 50.

We can expect rain on Monday afternoon and evening. The rain will be moderate at times.

After a cloudy Tuesday, more rain will move in on Wednesday. That rain could be heavy at times. Parts of Connecticut could see 1 to 2 inches of rain before it's all over.

Temperatures on Wednesday will climb into the 50s.