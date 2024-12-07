StormTracker

Snow showers possible for parts of Connecticut overnight

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After a bright, but cold Saturday afternoon, some parts of the state may see a bit of snow Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Clouds will increase after sunset as a weak disturbance moves through.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

That disturbance will bring a coating to an inch of snow to northern Connecticut. Areas along the Massachusetts border are most likely to see snow.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Parts of western Massachusetts, particularly the Birkshires, are likely to see a bit more snow by morning.

Sunday will be nice with temperatures nearing 50.

Weather Stories

StormTracker Jan 25, 2020

Today's Forecast

Snow monster Nov 27, 2019

Request a Visit From Snow Monster

We can expect rain on Monday afternoon and evening. The rain will be moderate at times.

After a cloudy Tuesday, more rain will move in on Wednesday. That rain could be heavy at times. Parts of Connecticut could see 1 to 2 inches of rain before it's all over.

Temperatures on Wednesday will climb into the 50s.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us