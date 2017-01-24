Norwalk Police Seek Suspect in Counterfeit Check Case

Norwalk police said the suspect pictured above is wanted in connection with several counterfeit check cashing incidents.

Norwalk police are trying to identify a suspect accused of involvement in cashing counterfeit checks, police said.

Police claim the suspect pictured above was involved in several counterfeit check cashing incidents in Fairfield Country in July and August 2016.

The suspect is described as a heavyset female with a tattoo of the word “loyalty” on her left forearm.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to contact Det. Bill Maloney at 203-854-3186 or the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.