State Juvenile Detention Officer Charged with Workers’ Compensation Fraud

A state juvenile detention officer who collected workers’ compensation benefits after an injury on the job that was supposed to have rendered him unable to work has been arrested after investigators discovered he was working at a school, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice.

Dameon McLean, 41, of Hartford, reported an injury on March 22, 2016, while employed as a juvenile detention officer in Hartford and started receiving workers’ compensation benefits, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Then, surveillance conducted in October 2016 showed him working for the Cromwell school system as a behavior support paraprofessional to supervise students whose behavior required them to be removed from a classroom, according to the warrant.

The warrant goes on to say McLean continued to collect workers’ compensation from his state job although he was not entitled to do so, and amassed around $21,000 in benefits while earning another $16,109 from the Cromwell job.

Inspectors from the Workers’ Compensation Fraud Control Unit in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney arrested McLean, who has been charged with two counts of fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits and first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community.

He was released on a written promise to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Feb. 9.