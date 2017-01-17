Subway Hiring 150 People at Milford Headquarters

Subway is hiring more than 150 people at the company headquarters in Milford, Connecticut.

Several of those jobs are in digital marketing, technology, restaurant operations, guest care and public relations.

Last June, Subway launched Subway Digital, a team focused on digital tools, like the mobile app and loyalty program, according to a news release from Subway, and 75 of the open jobs are in the digital team.

Subway has been around since August 1965, when the first shop opened in Bridgeport. By 1974, Fred DeLuca and Dr. Peter Buck owned and operated 16 sandwich shops throughout Connecticut and the company has since grown worldwide.

See the Subway web site for job listings www.subway.com/careers.

The company said the Milford world headquarters offers several perks, including on-site yoga and meditation classes. See the company's video here.