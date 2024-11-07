Democrats gain seats in legislature, securing veto-proof majority

Connecticut Democrats had a successful Election Day Tuesday, expanding their leads in both the state House and state Senate.

They will have four more seats in the House next year, giving them a 102-49 edge. They also added a seat in the Senate, giving them a 25-11 advantage in the halls of Hartford.

“There's a feeling the Democrats in Connecticut have the right temperature in the social and fiscal policies,” Rep. Matt Ritter, (D - Speaker), said.

The gains in the House now give Democrats a two-thirds majority in each chamber, a majority that allows them to override vetoes from Gov. Ned Lamont, (D - Connecticut), without needing support from Republicans.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

House Republicans are worried about what that could mean for budget talks and protection of the state’s fiscal guardrails.

“I am concerned that the Democrats will now eviscerate the spending cap and the volatility cap,” Rep. Vincent Candelora, (R - Minority Leader), said.

A spokesman for Lamont, who has been a strong supporter of the guardrails, said the governor is confident he can work with his fellow Democrats in the legislature.

Ritter agrees, saying he wants to continue to work with Lamont and Republicans.

He also noted some members of his own caucus won’t agree with major changes. Democrats need 101 votes in the House and 24 in the Senate to override a veto, meaning they can only lose one vote before needing cooperation from Republicans.

Ritter does believe there is room to relax some of the guardrails, freeing up money for priorities like Medicaid and childcare.

“You can make minor modifications and, I think, still accomplish both,” he said.

Republicans, meanwhile, said they will continue to stand by the fiscal guardrails. They also want more funding for Medicaid and focus on lower energy rates.

Despite their losses in the legislature, Republicans are confident they win Democratic support for some of their priorities.

According to unofficial results from both the Associated Press and the office of CT's Secretary of the State, Democrats will gain House seats in Plainville, Waterford, West Haven, Stratford, Danbury and East Lyme. Republicans are projected to flip House seats in Branford and Greenwich.

The state Senate seat that will change from Republican to Democrat represents the greater Avon/Simsbury area.