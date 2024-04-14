The much-anticipated reunion of Gwen Stefani with No Doubt after almost a decade apart joined by an Olivia Rodrigo cameo was just one of the many highlights of day 2 at Coachella.

Besides No Doubt, Sublime and Blur also reunited on stage and did not disappoint. Altogether these bands brought a little bit of the '90s nostalgia to the the Empire Polo Club's grounds.

(L-R) Gwen Stefani of No Doubt and Olivia Rodrigo perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2024 in Indio, Calif. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for No Doubt)

Jakob Nowell made his official debut as Sublime's new frontman at Coachella on Saturday. He was joined by original members Bud Gough and Eric Wilson.

Another interesting cameo appearance happened during a set of Vampire Weekend. The band was a last-minute addition to the Coachella lineup this year, and Paris Hilton popped up on stage to hangout with them.

Tyler, The Creator closed the night with a hit-packed performance and also featured surprise appearances by A$AP Rocky and Childish Gambino.

Celebrities spotting

Yes, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made it to Coachella. The couple were spotted in the crowd enjoying the performance of Ice Spice.

Swift and Kelce were dancing together with their arms in the air and were caught on camera by tons of attendees.

In the video, the Kansa City Chief star stood behind his girlfriend as Ice Spice performed Swift's song "Karma," which she featured in last year's remix.

Many festivalgoers shared they were eager to see Swift make a quick guest performance but they will have to wait for Taylorchella a little longer, as the singer was there just to enjoy the event and support some of her friend's performances.

Now that Day 2 is in the books, be sure to check back in for more of Coachella's moments.