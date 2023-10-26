Kris Jenner shares why she cheated on Robert Kardashian

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kris Jenner is baring it all.

"The Kardashians" star—who was married to ex Robert Kardashian, Sr. for 12 years until their 1991 divorce—is opening up about why she was unfaithful to the late attorney. After daughter Khloe Kardashian asked her mom why she cheated in her past relationship during the latest episode of "The Kardashians," Kris chalks up her decision to the mindset she had in her early 20s.

"I think being really young and dumb is something that plays into it," Kris—who also shares kids Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian with Robert—said during the Oct. 26 episode, "because you don't really understand the consequences of your actions."

As for the exact reason she thinks she stepped outside of her relationship? Kris admitted that all these years later she's still not sure if she has a concrete answer.

"I don't know, because he was such a great husband and such a great dad," the mom of six explained to Khloe. "And I think that I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else and I made a huge mistake. That's like my life's biggest regret."

But despite their split, Kris noted that she and Robert remained as close as ever until his death in 2003 from esophageal cancer.

"We talked on the phone all day long, helped each other through things all the time," she says in a confessional. "And I did have regrets. I thought, 'Wow, what I was thinking?'"

For Kris, her perspective comes amid watching Khloe navigate her co-parenting relationship with her ex Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares kids True, 5, and Tatum, 14 months. Despite the former couple's public split in 2021 after the NBA player's multiple cheating scandals, the matriarch noted she wants to her daughter to be certain that she's ready to move on.

"I just want Khloe to be really careful when she makes these decisions," Kris shared, "and she has to let somebody go."

And while Kris—who is also mom to kids Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner with ex Caitlyn Jenner—may have her regrets about the past, she believes her life played out exactly how it was meant to.

"You know, I'm not proud of the way that I behaved during that time, but you know what?" she told Khloe. "Everything happens for a reason. I really do live my life by thinking God has a plan. And without that whole thing happening, there never would've been Kendall and Kylie."

