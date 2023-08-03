Photos: Greenwich home sells for nearly $139 million

18 photos
1/18
Daniel Milstein
2/18
Daniel Milstein
3/18
Daniel Milstein
4/18
Daniel Milstein
5/18
Daniel Milstein
6/18
Daniel Milstein
7/18
Daniel Milstein
8/18
Daniel Milstein
9/18
Daniel Milstein
10/18
Daniel Milstein
11/18
Daniel Milstein
12/18
Daniel Milstein
13/18
Daniel Milstein
14/18
Daniel Milstein
15/18
Daniel Milstein
16/18
Daniel Milstein
17/18
Daniel Milstein
18/18
Daniel Milstein

This article tagged under:

Greenwichreal estate

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Rocket launch was visible in CT
Photos: Rocket launch was visible in CT
PHOTOS: Meet the pets looking for homes in Connecticut for Clear the Shelters
PHOTOS: Meet the pets looking for homes in Connecticut for Clear the Shelters
Take a look at this estate with organic farm for sale in Greenwich for $4 million
Take a look at this estate with organic farm for sale in Greenwich for $4 million
See inside the Ken-ified Malibu Barbie Dreamhouse available to rent on Airbnb
See inside the Ken-ified Malibu Barbie Dreamhouse available to rent on Airbnb
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us